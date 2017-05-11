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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Kitchen cabinets
The one-time guest bedroom on the parlor level is now the kitchen, where one of the draws is the island, raised on a brushed stainless steel frame and legs.
A Norman Copenhagen Amp pendant light brings both light and personality.
The kitchen now has 20-foot high ceilings and opens out to the dining room. Among the custom pieces in the new kitchen include a hidden pull out step stool and appliance garages for easy, clutter-free storage. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photography by Nils Timm</span>
“We learned that in a home this size, every design decision needs to contribute both functionally and aesthetically to the space,” Robinson says. “The details matter even more when every inch is significant, so we got creative with how to make the most out of everything.” Polished quartzite countertops, Leicht cabinetry, and a backsplash of back-painted glass make the kitchen feel luxurious.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The cooktop and oven are from Miele.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
Now, the kitchen flows into the dining area. An island with a quartzite countertop anchors the room, and a ceiling range hood by Best keeps sight lines open. The counter stools were designed by Best Practice Architecture and built by local studio The Woodwork.
The butler’s pantry is a transitional space between the kitchen and the formal dining room, "a shift," as Suzanne calls it. To denote this, cabinets were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Charleston Gray, while the countertop and backsplash are a 3cm "Prada Suede" quartzite, chosen for its striking veining.
The renovated kitchen is downstairs on the garden level and features a Bertazzoni range, a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, and Silestone quartz countertops. A door opens to the outdoor space.
IKEA cabinets get an upgrade with modern Plykea plywood doors.
Amos Goldreich lighting and hairpin stools add a bold touch to the serene space.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
A conventionally attractive kitchen didn't suit Holly + Magda, so we opted for a bold materials palette: western walnut cabinetry, gunmetal tile, and white quartzite countertops. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The remodelled kitchen.
Kitchen
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door
Alternate Dwelling Unit Kitchen
Kitchen Island