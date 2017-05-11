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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : metal

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The architect opted not to wall off the kitchenette and the shower area in an effort to preserve workspace in the studio.
The Cesca dining rooms chairs are from Knoll. The design team purchased the industrial bookshelf from Leroy Merlin and sprayed it with red paint.
Launech teaches cooking classes in the house, and the mobile countertops make it easy for her to configure the kitchen to her tastes.
Don’t underestimate the power of lighting. “I find the most overlooked feature in kitchen design to be efficient, well-designed lighting,” states Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture.
Top 9 Kitchens of 2020: The nominees for this year’s Dwell Design Awards are the epitome of style and function.
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
The couple’s sleek, stainless-steel kitchen is made by Sanwa Company. A pendant light from the firm’s lighting collection hangs over the dining table.
The modular, black-steel KXN system by IMO makes for a sleek and minimalist kitchen setup.
The kitchen was constructed with the KXN modular steel system by IMO.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. In the kitchen, the island features a stainless-steel countertop with a gas cooktop, oven, and a brick half wall.
Síol Studios designed the custom lighting system and walnut-and-steel kitchen island, which was fabricated by Trojan Woodworking. A vibrant mural by Bay Area artist Jet Martinez enlivens the space, and the bar stools are from Ohio Design.
A hallways leads to the brightly-colored master bedroom. Hardwood floors running throughout the home are from Bois Chamois.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
The loft bedroom is situated above the kitchen. The staircase is outfitted with drawers and a tall cabinet for cooking tools.
A look at the large kitchen, which offers numerous high-end appliances and two large islands. Large sliding glass panels create a connection with the surrounding landscape and opens the space to a patio. Interior designer Brad Dunning originally collaborated on the dwelling.
Andrew Simpson Architects built the floors, walls, stairs, and cabinetry out of hoop pine plywood. Plywood panels salvaged from the client’s former art installation were used to line the ceiling.
The floating stainless steel countertop is supported by a steel rod to allow the cabinet underneath to roll in and out.
Simpson retained the original roof trusses and left them exposed as a reminder of the building's industrial heritage. The etched panels recycled from Anderson's former art installation line the ceiling above the trusses.
Sliding screens reveal additional kitchen prep and storage space.
The kitchen was designed to work best for the professional chef with a stainless-steel kitchen island, exposed decorative hood, and plentiful storage concealed behind operable perforated screens.
Keeping sustainability in mind, the architects have cladded the structure's interior with timber.
Above the integrated pantry and bathroom is a lofted sleeping area. A small wood stove creates warmth and coziness on cold days.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
The kitchen features a mix of rammed-earth walls, strandboard-and-bamboo cabinets, and stainless steel counters. The appliances are by Fisher & Paykel, the faucet is by Plumbline, and the pendants are by Bruck.
A VOLA KV series kitchen faucet extends from the wall.
Lookofsky Architecture was unsure if the original wall in what would become the living room could be removed; luckily, it turned out not to be a load-bearing wall.
Black accent pieces create the illusion of a black and white kitchen in the home of San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith. A black reading nook coordinates perfectly with the stainless steel countertops and white cabinetry.
The dining table is an extension of the kitchen counter, which features a blackened brass surface that “underpins the industrial aesthetic we were working with,” says Scott. The small pendant is from Diesel with Foscarini and the strip pendant is from Spazio.
The kitchen has been designed to be the heart of the centrally aligned floor plan, and is equipped with a multifunctional wood stove.
Dining area with kitchen island
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
The kitchen layout takes consideration to a chef's needs.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
Bunker Workshop used bright, red steel pegboard for the backsplash in this kitchen in Boston loft apartment in a former textile factory.
kitchen
Accessible Kitchen
Mazza and Patten both used off-the-shelf Ikea cabinets in their kitchens. They customized them by raising them up a few inches and dropping a sink into a store-bought table, which serves as the countertop. The pair is thrilled with the results. Even the architects they hired to work at the deli from Grupo 7 were impressed: “They said, ‘These cabinets are insane. How do we get them?’” Mazza recalls.
Neither the owner, a self-declared "card-carrying-modernist," or his girlfriend, Stephanie Kiriakopolos, miss having a big bulky refrigerator.