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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : laminate

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
The dining table is paired with N01 dining chairs by Nendo for Fritz Hansen. The chairs are assembled from 23 wooden pieces.
The kitchen, built with imported Tasmanian oak and plywood, features one of the most beloved details from Pam’s Cross-Stitch House—a kitchen island with a mirrored base—but the floating bench here is shaped differently to represent Arthur. "[The mirror] lightens the space in many ways, so you don’t feel like the island is taking over," says Dunin. Graphic backsplash tiles fom Academy Tile run into laminate countertops with a plywood edge. The refrigerator is Fisher & Paykel, and the combo oven and cooktop is V-ZUG.
Another view of the kitchen, which offers plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. A central island offers an additional prep area, while large windows provide views of the yard.
A large peninsula separates the kitchen, which features period Allmilno finishes. The space has since been upgraded with modern appliances and fixtures.
Sunlight dramatically descends into the kitchen from additional clerestory windows. The space has been modernized with period-appropriate cabinetry and professional-grade appliances.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
A Vissiani refrigerator stands next to the kitchen's formica countertops. The lights are from Ecopower.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
The airstream's stove, heating, and hot water systems all run on propane. Electricity powers important amenities such as the air conditioner and the mini-fridge. Outlets provide extra power to run personal items like laptops and phones.
The kitchen is set off of the dining area.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
The sink organizer is from Joseph & Joseph, while the white porcelain vase is from Timea Sido.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
The open-plan living, dining and kitchen are located in the largest wing.
The kitchen has ample storage space and a sleek design.
The orientation of the kitchen work areas were changed, so sunlight from the slanting windows better illuminates the cooking station.
View towards the kitchen