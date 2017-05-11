Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
Local carpenters built the furnishings.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
The home features a contemporary kitchen, but potential buyers may want to renovate it to match the home's midcentury look.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
Casa Dolce Vita's brilliant white kitchen is a lesson in simplicity; Atelier Michael Hagara tucked all the appliances away neatly so certain features, like the pendant light, could shine.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
Solid beams support the tongue-and-groove wood-paneled ceiling, which extends to the exterior of the home. Every room is connected to the outdoors.
The updated kitchen.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
The repurposed bricks, which were hand-cleaned by the clients, make another appearance as the anchored island bench. The countertop is Caesarstone, and the stools are Lightwood high stools by Jasper Morrison.
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
A waterfall-edge quartz-topped island creates a dramatic statement in the minimalist kitchen. A window cutout behind the sink overlooks forest views to the west.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The open kitchen was converted from the original garage, and carries the wood pattern from the exterior inside with the accented ceiling.
"It was important that the kitchen was open for both entertaining and for daily use. The cook top is in the island so the cook and the food is the focus of the conversation," Troyer says.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
A linear modern light fixture by AlexAllen Studio hangs above the center island. Black Windsor counter stools from Target complete the center island’s breakfast bar. The shiny brass faucet and shelf brackets are both from Rejuvenation. The beautiful glazed Moroccan zellige tiles are from Cle, and the countertops are Ceasarstone.
Instead of adding counter space on both sides of the kitchen, Wooden opted for floor-to-ceiling cabinets, which provide ample storage space and help keep the kitchen tidy. A center island provides additional storage, prep space, and a breakfast bar. At the back, a classic black panel window and patio door lead to the family's outdoor space while bringing much-needed natural light into the formerly dark kitchen.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
A large picture window provides endless views of the Cascade Mountains from this contemporary, open kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen island
Grayish-green cabinets introduce one of the two main colors in the space. The white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a clean, minimal aesthetic.
Broza extended the cabinets to the ceiling to provide additional storage, further increasing the functionality of the space.
A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter. The urban jungle theme reappears in the zebra head accessory.
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
A VOLA KV series kitchen faucet extends from the wall.
Lookofsky Architecture was unsure if the original wall in what would become the living room could be removed; luckily, it turned out not to be a load-bearing wall.
The kitchen also contains a custom casework “cube” that conceals appliances and a hidden powder room.
The light-filled kitchen features Leo Bar stools from Room and Board, Doo-Wop pendant lights by Louis Poulsen, and GE Monogram appliances. The backsplash is Heath Tile and the countertops are Solid Surface.
An emblem of modernism, the white-and-green kitchen was once a floor model in Scavolini's Birmingham store.
An open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
Contrast continues in the kitchen with a black-and-white palette warmed by natural wood elements. A Caesarstone countertop and backsplash with alabaster cabinets add a bright pop to the otherwise inky space—even the Miele and SubZero appliances are in dark tones. Arranged throughout are an Etu Home pizza board, Terrain ceramic fruit bowl, Waterworks cannisters, West Elm mortar and pestle, and a House Dr. utensil pot.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
Custom-made panels provide some privacy and separation in the open space.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
The designers refinished the existing kitchen cabinets in a crisp white and light gray accent island. They replaced the dated granite countertops with cement-colored quartz on the perimeter and marble-veined quartz as an accent on the island. These elements helped lighten up the space, as they were keeping the existing backsplash intact. The dusty blue stools and brass pendants add depth and character to the space.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
A black Soapstone backsplash makes a dramatic focal point in this otherwise simplistic kitchen. The stark white kitchen counters, made of Cosmos Quartz, are complemented by custom Dopko Cabinetry.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.