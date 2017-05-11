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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : concrete

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
The kitchen counter, formerly made of scaffolding planks, is now built of board-formed concrete to reference the external planters and tie the exterior with the interior.
Minerit paneling finished with wax also tops the counter of the kitchen island.
The coved roof and arched doorway came out, and the teal cabinets create a separation between the kitchen and living room.
The kitchen features a concrete countertop and stained plywood cabinets with Halliday and Bailie drawer pulls. The cabinetry was custom-made by Shepherd Craft. The backsplash is Inax Yohen Border tiles from Artedomus.
For this Seattle, Washington, home designer Charlie Hellstern selected concrete countertops. "Inherently durable, made sustainably, and it fit with the modern aesthetic of the home," she says.
"The round form was a spatial decision," shares Otten. "The client wanted an island in relation to the dining room."
The entry of the home leads to a fully open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with full width sliding doors that open to the garden. This part of the home was completed by the owners prior to adding the extension.
The pantry provides more storage and allows clutter or small appliances to be stashed away.
Note the scrap of 19th-century wallpaper in the kitchen. "We managed to save it, and I just adore the charm and color it brings," says Claudia. "I am thrilled to the bone when I am able to tell a small piece of the story of the original homeowner’s style."
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
A graphic black lighting feature hangs above the kitchen bench, which conceals storage space behind oak doors.
The kitchen features a honed Ceasarstone rugged concrete island, concrete backsplash, antique white oak cabinetry, Thermador appliances and tobacco-stained oak base cabinetry.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
The kitchen cabinetry conceals two doors—one to a walk-in pantry and another to a small addition—housing a coat room, laundry, and powder room—that connects to the back yard.
The trusses were made by the building team from solid Australian hardwood and are critical in supporting the roof structure where the mezzanine level previously sat.
In this Tasmanian midcentury, the architects gently reworked the interior layout, replacing a small sitting room and bath/laundry with a new kitchen. The kitchen's wood cabinetry "references the original timber joinery elsewhere," write the architects.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The height of the ceiling gives the space a sense of monumentality despite its small footprint, and simple furnishings with warm tones and textures keep it from feeling too stark and cold.
The interior maintains a sense of texture from the concrete that isn't overwhelming because of the wood floors and high ceilings.
The kitchen, dining, and living area features simple furnishings and a neutral palette—the views are the focal point in the design.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
The light-filled kitchen is fitted out with glass fiber-reinforced concrete counters, quartern-sawn eucalyptus cabinets, as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances.
The kitchen includes a four-burner stovetop, convection oven, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, sink, breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry.
Concrete countertops and poplar wood finishings give the interiors a warm, cozy feel.
"The design gives the owners a sense of connection," note the architects. "The doors are always open, and the family spills naturally out to the garden."
To create more natural light, Brentwood Builders also added a back door to the kitchen.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
In the petite kitchenette, the original orange-tinted enamel of the sink and stove was spruced up with concrete overlay on the counters, a hex tile backsplash, and new brass accents. The original cabinets were refreshed with the same paint color as the interior walls, then adorned with brass hinges and hex-shaped pulls.
“It might be more realistic for people to consider small homes between 500 to 1,000-square-feet, rather than tiny homes,” says Nelson.
A kitchen in the smallest of the three buildings.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
Perlick wine cooler
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
Level 3 kitchen
Meili makes tea in the kitchen. The Living Tower by Vernon Panton is in the background.
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space