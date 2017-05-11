Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
Keeping sustainability in mind, the architects have cladded the structure's interior with timber.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
A niche makes for a comfortable reading spot in the living room. All of the flooring is white oak.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
Above the integrated pantry and bathroom is a lofted sleeping area. A small wood stove creates warmth and coziness on cold days.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The kitchen features Italian-designed cabinetry, Calcutta gold marble, a Viking professional range, a Miele microwave and dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and dual-zone wine storage.
A small refrigerator and well-organized pantry outfit the kitchen.
A black-and-white kitchen takes the place of the dated dinette table. Peel-and-stick tiles from Wallpops adorns the backsplash, while the white countertop and cabinets lend a spacious feel to the area.
The home features a contemporary kitchen, but potential buyers may want to renovate it to match the home's midcentury look.
A minimal galley kitchen floats in the open plan.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The interior features durable materials (like birch plywood and concrete) that can withstand the harsh oceanside climate.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
A pulled-back view of the kitchen shows how the space connects to the rest of the home and opens to the outdoors.
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
White oak, dressing the ceilings and floors, unifies the different spaces.
The sleek kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, Miele oven, Wolf Cooktop, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The cabinetry is white oak.
A waterfall-edge quartz-topped island creates a dramatic statement in the minimalist kitchen. A window cutout behind the sink overlooks forest views to the west.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The open kitchen was converted from the original garage, and carries the wood pattern from the exterior inside with the accented ceiling.
"It was important that the kitchen was open for both entertaining and for daily use. The cook top is in the island so the cook and the food is the focus of the conversation," Troyer says.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
The architecture of Hood Cliff Retreat defers to the landscape, as evidenced by the cedar planks incorporated into several rooms of the home. Wittman Estes Architecture repurposed beams and siding from the original cabin as countertops and interior cladding. The firm's focus on simple details and a restrained material palette kept the construction budget to a minimum.
A large picture window provides endless views of the Cascade Mountains from this contemporary, open kitchen.
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
The bright, renovated kitchen.
A large window adds natural light to the space and doubles as a seat.
Amos Goldreich lighting and hairpin stools add a bold touch to the serene space.
Sleek, open shelving custom-designed by Chris Chapman allows household items to become decor.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
Broza extended the cabinets to the ceiling to provide additional storage, further increasing the functionality of the space.
A simple overhang introduces additional seating at the counter. The urban jungle theme reappears in the zebra head accessory.
Natural materials, such as wood and rattan, blend with pops of color. New wood flooring extends through all the living areas, creating a cohesive palette of materials.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
View of kitchen
the kitchen is at the center of the living space
