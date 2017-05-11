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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/cabinets : open

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
“Sometimes this means considering what is hidden away as much as what’s visible,” he adds. “With counter space at a premium, valuable space can be saved by designating an enclosed area to tuck away those space-sucking counter-top appliances and gadgets.”
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
Alcoves and open shelving in the kitchen allow dishware and other accessories to be on display.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The modular, black-steel KXN system by IMO makes for a sleek and minimalist kitchen setup.
The interior of the tiny home, furnished by Simone Bennett-Smith, is marked by rich texture and a neutral palette. "Simone has always preferred an eclectic, coastal style with lots of references to travel," Adam says. "We like natural colors and the warmth of wood."
"In the kitchen, we really wanted to show the structural elements as well as some locally made earthenware," designer Adam Bennett-Smith says. "Open cabinetry really makes you consider the aesthetic nature of what you own and cook with."
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Note the scrap of 19th-century wallpaper in the kitchen. "We managed to save it, and I just adore the charm and color it brings," says Claudia. "I am thrilled to the bone when I am able to tell a small piece of the story of the original homeowner’s style."
The Della Torre porcelain tile backsplash was purchased from Lowe’s. The cabinets were painted Behr Fig Tree green to match the home exterior and complemented with an army green concrete countertop by local designer Tyler Martin.
Fitted with new windows, the light-filled kitchen has become the designers' favorite part of the project because of its dark green tones with wood and brass accents. The kitchen renovation budget was approximately $15,000.
Chris and Claudia kept the original layout of the kitchen but replaced everything else with new finishes and fixtures.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
Pallets, packing fillets, and cross-laminated timber factory offcuts were repurposed as joinery fittings, including the doors, cupboards and countertops in the kitchen.
A Kohler sink and drain accompany a Waterworks faucet under the new window. The custom cabinetry is painted with Farrow and Ball’s Light Gray, and the rug is from Lawrence of La Brea.
A band of windows wraps around the kitchen to bring the outdoors into the kitchen, which is outfitted with Piacere equipment.
Clad in modest rusted metal, the triple-gabled roof divides the 1,750-square-foot home into three zones: a workshop, a retreat, and a forum.
Kitchen Space: The kitchen island design is inspired by Donald Judd's Library Table and was built with the flexibility of removing the cabinet storage to convert it to a counter-height table.
The dining table and storage system were made by the clients' good friend, Anthony Zollo of Studio Zollo. The dining chairs are Fredericia's J39 chair by Borge Mogensen.
As in the Fairview, the Federal incorporates a few “IKEA hacks” such as the Ikea kitchen cabinets combined with modern front and cover panels by Reform. The faucet is by California Faucets.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
Amos Goldreich lighting and hairpin stools add a bold touch to the serene space.
The center island serves as a breakfast nook, sink space, and storage, and marks a transition from bold, blue cabinets into open shelving.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The full kitchen was meant to incorporate Old Hollywood glamour and the look of a Parisian café.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The cabins come stocked with snacks for purchase, including coffee, teas, pasta, s’mores, and popcorn.
Two French doors open up the open-plan kitchen and dining area to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the water.
Nearly every kitchen surface is clad in reclaimed white oak. Magnetic spice holders are stuck to a steel column that rises from the counter.
A mirrored-glass backsplash plays up the feeling of space.
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
The remodelled kitchen.
Kitchen
In this home in Queens, NYC, O’Neill Rose Architects designed a fun sky blue island and backsplash made of painted glass.
The refrigerator is Sub-Zero, the cooktop and hood are Viking, and the oven is Miele.
Juilland reused the existing cabinets but added custom fronts. The countertops are concrete and the fixtures are from California Faucets.
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