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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/backsplashes : stone slab

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Stone Slab Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
It was important, says Kaplan, to define the kitchen area with the “heavy horizontal lid” that runs along the top of the windows. The custom stove hood echoes the lines of the original wainscot.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
All new materials and fixtures were selected to work harmoniously with the structure’s historic character.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
The butler’s pantry is a transitional space between the kitchen and the formal dining room, "a shift," as Suzanne calls it. To denote this, cabinets were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Charleston Gray, while the countertop and backsplash are a 3cm "Prada Suede" quartzite, chosen for its striking veining.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
The kitchen was conceived as a "pod" that subtly separates the living and dining areas. The pendant light over the Carrara marble island is by Archier.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
Contrast continues in the kitchen with a black-and-white palette warmed by natural wood elements. A Caesarstone countertop and backsplash with alabaster cabinets add a bright pop to the otherwise inky space—even the Miele and SubZero appliances are in dark tones. Arranged throughout are an Etu Home pizza board, Terrain ceramic fruit bowl, Waterworks cannisters, West Elm mortar and pestle, and a House Dr. utensil pot.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
A black Soapstone backsplash makes a dramatic focal point in this otherwise simplistic kitchen. The stark white kitchen counters, made of Cosmos Quartz, are complemented by custom Dopko Cabinetry.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone counters and is completed with blue-painted walnut plywood cabinets.
The revamped kitchen is now surrounded by retractable walls of glass. The architects carefully balanced old and new in all of the finishes, here combining classic Shaker cabinet fronts with a more streamlined, modern island.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with soapstone countertops and backsplashes from Architectural Tile & Stone, and white-painted custom cabinets from B Squared Woodworks.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty that allows it to harmonize with the pine trees and stone outcroppings outdoors.
Kitchen
The custom millwork was painted Farrow & Paul Calluna No. 270, which is described as a tranquil lilac and looks light gray according to the light.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
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Kitchen fireplace. Original brick was damaged so it was painted dark grey. New slate hearth was added. High gloss Ikea lower cabinets are wrapped with custom white oak panels by AvenueTwo:Design.
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Kitchen
Main House Kitchen
The client is a graphic designer who works in Charlottesville, VA during the week and spends evenings and weekends on projects which include printing, book-binding and painting, as well as cooking and farming.
Kitchen
Kitchen Island