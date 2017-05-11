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All Photos/kitchen/floors : marble/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Marble Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The modern kitchen also overlooks views of the outdoors. The countertops are polished marble to match the sandblasted marble floors.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.
A barrier-free house enables a family to come together amid the vineyards in Northern California. The kitchen is fully accessible and yet not institutional, with room for both extended family and a caregiver, and the ability to move between indoors and out without having to negotiate a single barrier. The island contains a micro kitchen for the family’s daughter, who is in a wheelchair, with a sink, refrigerator, and warming drawers within easy reach. The pendant is from Global Lighting.