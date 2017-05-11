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All Photos/kitchen/floors : marble/lighting : accent

Kitchen Marble Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Dining chairs upholstered in black and pink surround the breakfast table. The kitchen floors and island are made of Bianco marble.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.