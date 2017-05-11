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All Photos/kitchen/floors : marble/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Marble Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.