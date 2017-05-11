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All Photos/kitchen/floors : marble/backsplashes : stone slab

Kitchen Marble Floors Stone Slab Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen, fitted with maple cabinetry, opens up to a redwood deck that connects to the master bedroom.
The backsplash and countertops are made from granite. Terrazzo marble lines the kitchen floor.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.