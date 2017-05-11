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All Photos/kitchen/floors : marble/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Marble Floors Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

White oak details add a touch of warmth to the black kitchen while stainless-steel stools, countertops, and appliances bring an industrial edge.
In contrast to the otherwise white and bright rooms, the kitchen resonates with the black exterior. Lacquered MDF cabinetry is sleek and seamless.
Subtle, subdued tones in the cabinetry, flooring, and walls provide the perfect backdrop for colorful works of art—or in the case of the kitchen, a custom chandelier.