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All Photos/kitchen/floors : limestone/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Limestone Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.