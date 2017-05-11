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All Photos/kitchen/floors : limestone/counters : marble

Kitchen Limestone Floors Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry conceals a plethora of appliances for a streamlined look, including two integrated Liebherr refrigerators, one integrated freezer, one Eurocave wine cabinet, and two Blum Space Towers. The island is faced with gray birch veneer, and the sculpture is by Jeff Thomson.
Doors in the kitchen open up the space to the outdoors.
Spacious and highly functional, the polished kitchen features customized bespoke cabinetry. Built-in benches along a glazed corner provide plentiful seating.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.