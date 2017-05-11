All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/lighting : wall

29 Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
A wall of windows provides an abundance of natural light.
A modern desk was incorporated into the built-in walnut unit that separates the kitchen from the dining room, and has been accented with a Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chair. The refrigerator and freezer columns are Thermador and the wall sconces are by Cedar & Moss.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
The kitchen and dining areas have parquet floors. Large, pivoting glazed doors open to the paved garden.
The kitchen cabinets are finished in a warm gray, and are fitted with vintage, brass concave handles.
The Lokal Hotel offers a unique "invisible service" feature. Each room is given access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery, and more.
Along the edge of the outdoor deck, reclaimed red bricks complement those used in the neighboring houses.
Lush plants and cool shades of blue and green bring a little nature into this chic, urban home.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
Named "House of Many Worlds," the impetus behind project was to create depth within the 1,000-square-feet space, so the architects used perforated steel plates to separate the loft area from the large living space below it. Most of the interior surfaces are clad in beech veneer.
An arc-shaped, coral-colored volume that hides a powder room and has become a main feature of the design.
Henning Larsen Architects' design was used in spray painted white with painted metal bands that have been painted the same color and oak counter tops for this bright and airy contemporary home in Charlottenlund, Denmark.
This church conversion in Chicago was completed by Linc Thelen Design and Scrafano Architects, and transformed the brick church into a single-family home. Arched stained glass windows were maintained, and some panels were swapped out for clear glass.
For the combination table and workstation, Garneau sourced the hydraulic hardware from Linak. The cooktop and oven are from Smeg, and the low-flow faucet is from KWC Livello. Equipped with Hettich hardware, the backsplash rolls up to reveal a spice rack.
View of Kitchen

