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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.