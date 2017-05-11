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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/floors : marble

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.