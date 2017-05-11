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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Leah designed a stone planter that works as an herb garden and vinyl storage, noting that </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"it's truly a piece that integrates the worlds of cooking and lounging."</span>
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
Full- height timber cabinetry and a white kitchen maintains the home's open, airy feel, while the loose furniture stays with the minimal approach
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
A custom industrial-style light fixture suspends above the table in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is adjacent to the living room.
The architect selected light-colored pine for the kitchen cabinetry that ties to the pine flooring and creates a spacious feeling for the apartment.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
The kitchen in The Sycamore features white-painted cabinetry, pine ceiling beams and flooring.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
Kitchen & Meals area
Kitchen detail
Kitchen & Meals area
The kitchen is the focal point of the home, with views to the rest of the house and the surrounding grounds.
The juxtaposition of open and closed elements continues into the kitchen. White oak planks wrap the floor, end wall, and ceiling, while floor-to-ceiling glass flanks either side. Low cabinets preserve views to the outside.
Sunlight bounces off white-painted shiplap walls in the kitchen and the sleeping loft; the flooring is from Pergo.
The kitchen and dining areas have parquet floors. Large, pivoting glazed doors open to the paved garden.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.
Kitchen
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
The transformed kitchen shows off how bright the home is now.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Kitchen
An arc-shaped, coral-colored volume that hides a powder room and has become a main feature of the design.
Kitchen & Dining table
The open kitchen features a rounded island with the sink and a dishwasher, that also doubles as an informal eating area.
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
Kitchen from the dining lounge.