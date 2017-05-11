All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/cabinets : white

279 Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors White Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

A spacious kitchen sits behind the living room and is open to the smaller family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
White built-in cabinetry delightfully contrasts with the home's original wood beams and pillars, which the architects have left exposed (along with the aluminum ductwork and perforated metal) to pay homage to the building's industrial past.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
A cooking classroom contributes to the students' well-rounded education.
The updated, contemporary kitchen maintains a warm midcentury presence thanks to the use of wood.
Daylight filters in from the front wall of windows and a central skylight.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
A wooden extension to the kitchen island provides additional dining space. All of the light wood flooring is new.
Open shelving gives the kitchen an airy feel.
The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.
Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.
A view into the airy, light-filled kitchen of 51 Nebraska by Todd Davis Architecture. The updated midcentury home pays homage to its roots.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Hatchet Design Build took a more modern approach with the kitchen while still drawing from the traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut kitchen cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
Linen storage is tucked under the stairs.
A second modern kitchen with cabinetry by Good Dog Rosie slots seamlessly into the historic shell.
When they took on the renovation of one such home for a family of five, they reconfigured the internal layout to bring more natural light deep into the common living areas, and better connect them to the surrounding landscape.
Masi flipped the design of a traditional home and placed the common areas on the second level for the best ocean views. The kitchen cabinetry is custom-made, and a Thermador range sits on the island.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
Kitchen looking toward stair with integrated cabinetry
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
“Since the kitchen is open to the space, we tried to make it look as clean as possible with slab-faced cabinets flush to the walls, simple tile, and clean appliances,” Shively says. The island is inspired by Alvar Alto's designs.
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
High ceilings and white interiors give the home a bright and airy feel.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a girly edge -- without once using any lace or pink. By consistently using brushed gold hardware, tufted blue seating (which even appears to be original!), and casually-thrown fringed blankets, the space is packed with effortless personality. Light-colored wide plank flooring and white paint keep the space light and airy.
"Although it looks like an inoperable window, these allow for ventilation," Wiedemann said of the glazing lining the kitchen and dining areas. The architects opted for Marvin Casement Venting units in custom-widths.
The couple removed an ornamental fireplace mantle in the kitchen, one of few period details they decided not to keep, due to its size. Matte-black quartzite slabs from ABC Worldwide Stone form the kitchen island, which is outfitted with Blanco fixtures; a white Carrara backsplash frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry. The oak-and-steel bar stools are from ABC Carpet &amp; Home.
A view of the den from the kitchen. Pocket doors allow the den to be completely closed off as needed.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The light-filled kitchen elegantly integrates into the living space.
In this kitchen with white cabinets, Fireclay Tile in a classic subway pattern go beyond the standard 18" high backsplash, which brings the eye up the walls of the kitchen. The gloss of the tiles allows light to reflect throughout the space, keeping it bright and cheery despite the darker color.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The countertops are birch-wrapped plywood. The matte black hardware and faucet punctuate white cabinets and peel-and-stick tile. The floating shelf holds dishes. There is one set for each member of the family so dirty dishes can't pile up. A magnetic knife strip and mounted paper towel holder saves counter space. The dish rack is folded and stored under the sink when not in use.
For the L-shaped kitchen, the Mayes' chose an under-counter fridge/freezer unit so as to have more counter space. The 23-inch Vigo sink is deep enough to bathe a baby or hide dirty dishes.
The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.