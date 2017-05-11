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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/cabinets : open

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Audi Culver and Ivy Siosi had never built a house before, but as the founders of Siosi, a decade-old furniture company known for its use of domestic, sustainably sourced hardwood and simple, Scandinavian-influenced forms, they were up for the challenge. A large parcel a few miles from downtown caught their eye, and when the owner split it into four smaller lots, they snapped one up.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Hidden Kitchen Pantry Opened
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
Steel open shelves allow the couple to create meaningful vignettes. "It has allowed us to curate these precious pieces, whether from a local ceramicist or other handmade items," notes Lauren. A cowboy painting by Mark Maggiori brings a touch of nostalgia to the space and nods to her childhood in rural Montana.
The new kitchen is a compact eight feet wide—and much more efficient. The IKEA cabinets have been modified and upgraded with hardware, attachments, and fixtures. A Smeg refrigerator replaces a corner cabinet and complements a European-scale cooktop and small oven.
Architect Eric Olsen imagined a space that employs contrasting colors, textures, and shapes to create a warm and inviting interior. One of many such details includes a custom light fixture above the island, which he designed in collaboration with Buzzell Studios.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
Inside, rustic elements (like wood beams and whitewashed wood) nod to the structure’s former life, while walls of glass, black metal accents, and sleek furnishings give it a fresh, new look. After the renovation, the couple loved the guesthouse so much they decided to make it their full-time dwelling.
Amy worked with Josh Tomlinson of Tomlinson Woodworks to craft the island, which is as much of a showpiece as it is for storage. He also did the cabinetry.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">For this small west Toronto renovation, rather than imagine a home comprised of rooms within an open plan the architects conceived a room revolving around a singular mass.</span>
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
Below the sink, a cooler slides out on a plywood board with the help of casters. The whole kitchen was built for $1,000.
Molly preparing food in the kitchen. A Crane Light by Andrew Neyer hangs over the countertop, which is accompanied by a pair of Nerd stools by Muuto.
"The wood paneling that surrounds the island is identical to the paneling on the eighth floor test kitchen backsplash,
The minimalist kitchen is in keeping with the rest of the home: It has clean lines, few details, and that same classic contrast between black and white. The custom joinery is by Orana with fixtures by Roger Seller. The countertops are made of custom-cut Limestone.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Formica Laminate (2297-58 Terrill and 464-58 Graystone) was used for the cabinetry, some with walnut veneer. The flooring is DuChateau Riverstone Collection European Oak in color Danube.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
The pièce de résistance, however, is a one-of-a-kind Grillworks grill. Located in a refurbished wood-burning fireplace, it has been clad in striking tiles from Heath Ceramics and is flanked by open shelving.
The kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, countertops in French Blue de Savoie marble, and a Pullman rolling ladder.
On the second level is a large open plan living, dining and kitchen to the left of the stairs.
A view of the kitchen from the living room. The reading nook/bench is another layer of space.
The chef's kitchen.
After repurposing the former garage, the space has now been transformed into a surprisingly spacious 700-square-foot home.
Transformable furniture such as a kitchen island with a built-in extendable dining table, were used to maximize space.
New Affiliates transformed Victoria Bartlett’s 1,000-square-foot loft in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, using everyday materials like brass and plywood. The shelves are made with Home Depot hardware.
The sink’s copper pipes were rerouted to come down from the ceiling instead of up through the cabinets. Some of the storage units have lacquered MDF faces.
A 14-foot-wide opening defines the kitchen, which architect Scott Delano, with Nicholas Pettit, carved out of what had been an enclosed breezeway and part of the garage. The bifold window is from NanaWall, the windows above are by Pella, and the faucet is by Blanco.
New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.
The kitchen’s tubular lights were replaced with Heavy Medium pendants by Benjamin Hubert. The space is outfitted with a suite of Monogram cooking appliances. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Custom floating shelves and a book shelf under a movable island counter cleans a fuss-free, streamlined look in this kitchen.
Lineal Comfort stools upholstered in white leather by Andreu World sit across from turquoise glass vases from Neiman Marcus. Cumar supplied the white carrara marble for the island.
In the kitchen, artist Riley McFerrin installed custom floating shelves.
Opaque, white masonry walls alternate with large glass expanses throughout to create a visual palette of shadow and light.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors