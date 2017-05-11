All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/backsplashes : stone tile

12 Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The dark kitchen cabinetry is a nod to the exterior, "as the pattern of the shiplapped cladding informed the grooves of the kitchen joinery," says the firm.
A pass-through serving window positioned between the kitchen and deck facilitates indoor/outdoor flow and makes grilling and entertaining easy.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Beneath the white oak cabinets, ash limestone tiles from Artistic Tile’s Vestige collection form a chevron pattern.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors

