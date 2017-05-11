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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/backsplashes : metal

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Metal Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen's lime-washed ceiling catches the light and added depth to the space, while wood cabinetry and a corrugated backsplash echo the texture and materiality of the home's exterior. The cabinets are from Reform Cabinets.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
A kitchenette includes a brass backsplash, stainless-steel sink, and black timber cabinetry where a fridge is tucked away.
A central fireplace, designed as a minimal, gray block and visible from both sides, subtly separates the living and dining zones.
The renovation by architect Paul McKean opened up the kitchen to the rest of the living room, without losing the original furnace, which is part of the home’s rustic-meets-modern charm.
Black appliances and fixtures blend seamlessly into the cabinetry. The lack of a large fridge helps give the kitchen its streamlined and minimal appearance. The couple carefully integrated appliances to make the small space fully functional for entertaining. Two CoolDrawers are tucked under the counter to chill wine and store enough food for the weekend. Two ovens allow home cooks to bake bread and roast meat simultaneously. “It just works really well for us,” says Daniel. “Our counter space is at a premium, and we just didn’t need a giant refrigerator. This way, we can have the L-shaped counter. That was a very strategic decision—it doesn’t need to be more than what it is.”
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
An abstracted take on the kitchen island design gives the impression of a table when viewed from the living area, integrating both rooms around a central gathering point.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
In the kitchen, custom walnut cabinets are paired with stainless-steel countertops and backsplash to help reflect the natural setting. "It captures the coloration of the landscape and the light, which makes it feel larger than it is," says Murdough. "Also, stainless steel is good for kitchens and work environments."
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
In the Pacana Suite, modern European influences are replicated in the clean lines and exquisite detailing.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
Finding the right fixtures to match the style Axboe was looking for was a challenge, but eventually, she was able to achieve a contemporary, yet warm and inviting look.
Kitchen
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
The waterfall countertop is paired with black stained oak counter stools from Afteroom.
Behind the kitchen is a pantry room divided by a full ceiling-height glass wall, glazed with frosted glass and bound by a steel frame.
New Zealand architect Gerald Parsonson and his wife, Kate, designed their vacation beach home in Paraparaumu with an open-plan kitchen with open shelves, bar light bulbs, and bright orange MDF cabinets.