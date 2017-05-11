Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
Located in the addition of this Toronto home, a new kitchen flanks the residence’s original brick wall which has been painted white and paired with whitewashed maple cabinets to create a clean, simple cooking space.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
Fireplace & Open Kitchen
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
Former Kitchen (Phase 1 from 2011) with American Black Walnut cabinets and Calacatta marble countertops open to Living Room on right. Original red brick exposed above backsplash
The Scandinavian-inspired design echoes the aesthetic from their previous Airstream home.