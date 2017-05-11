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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
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