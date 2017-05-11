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All Photos/kitchen/floors : light hardwood/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Light Hardwood Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The expansive kitchen now blurs into the living room. Vintage stackable chairs from Rotor Deconstruction in Brussels, where Sarolta used to work, surround &amp;Tradition’s In Between table. Behind it, Valchromat cabinetry is juxtaposed with tiles and Nemo Lighting’s Applique Cylindrique Petite wall lamps designed by Charlotte Perriand. Shelves of tableware, like the vintage Karcagi glasses made by the porcelain factory her family once owned, add character.
The kitchen's lime-washed ceiling catches the light and added depth to the space, while wood cabinetry and a corrugated backsplash echo the texture and materiality of the home's exterior. The cabinets are from Reform Cabinets.
The door to the left was added in the remodel, to increase air flow and facilitate better circulation for groups. The threshold is painted green, in a nod to an image seen in the Barbican Residents: Inside the Iconic Brutalist Estate. The wall oven are by Bosch.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">View into the open-plan kitchen and living room in the bungalow's newly built back end. "T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he floor is oak from Tongue and Groove, and the cabinetry is actually a polytech product that's really practical, especially for kitchens because it's harder to damage than veneer,
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
The homeowners chose knotty alder cabinets and concrete countertops, starkly contrasting with the rest of the home. A white tile backsplash draws attention to the black faucet and barstools.
A staircase with white oak treads accesses the loft-style bedroom. The kitchen counters and bathroom flooring are crafted from concrete mixed with glass beads that give the material an organic feel and a lighter weight.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Custom oak cabinetry in the kitchenette was given a modern treatment to balance the more rustic elements in the setting, like the ceiling and antique table-turned-kitchen island. The faucet is by Kingston Brass.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
The kitchen, kept in the same location, was opened up dramatically. Gray cabinets from IKEA are topped with honed granite countertops; an oil painting of the original cottage sits on one of the floating shelves.
White Kitchen with High Window
Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
Read on for all the pros and cons to keep in mind for an educated decision about installing a kitchen sink.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
The family share a love for the color teal, which was already featured in the home. So, when selecting a backsplash tile, teal was the obvious choice. The tiles are locally sourced from Yeomans Bagno & Ceramiche in Eltham.
Garcia specified display space, complete with a shelf, behind the Murphy bed, so that it “creates a moment” when the bed is folded down, the architect says.
Garcia says people often comment that the ADU just needs a refrigerator and dishwasher, not realizing that both are seamlessly concealed in the cabinetry. “It’s actually a fully-functioning kitchen,” says Garcia, including a 15-inch WOLF cooktop, a TK dishwasher drawer, and TK refrigerator drawer. The counter is Caesarstone.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
The zig-zag ceiling adds a sense of playfulness and maximizes the visual volume of the open-concept kitchen and dining area. Combined with the oversized sliding doors, the space feels incredibly open and airy.
The kitchen island features an elegant concrete top in a light tone that complements the white oak joinery and allows the Carrera marble backsplash to steal the show.
The kitchen has a large central island, with the range and workspaces on the right and a huge built-in on the left in front of the stair. A bright, white laminate wall holds the oven and refrigerator. Architect Nicholas Fiore says this element “pumps the brakes a bit” on the white oak shiplap walls and white oak ceiling.
Flat-front maple cabinetry and a soapstone counter keep the kitchen backdrop simple.
The kitchen sits at the center of the home beneath the void. Beneath the stair, sliding pocket doors conceal a pantry and kitchen appliances (such as the toaster and kettle).
The stone island bench in the kitchen is a Montenegro Quartzite from Artedomus. “Its monolithic quality really grounds the space under the towering void above,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
The owner, Lauren Ellingson, did all of the interior design on the studio unit and main home.
Steel open shelves allow the couple to create meaningful vignettes. "It has allowed us to curate these precious pieces, whether from a local ceramicist or other handmade items," notes Lauren. A cowboy painting by Mark Maggiori brings a touch of nostalgia to the space and nods to her childhood in rural Montana.
The new kitchen is a compact eight feet wide—and much more efficient. The IKEA cabinets have been modified and upgraded with hardware, attachments, and fixtures. A Smeg refrigerator replaces a corner cabinet and complements a European-scale cooktop and small oven.
In the kitchen, Suzanne and her team opted for stainless steel along the countertops and backsplash. “It's a material that amplifies natural light while appearing more slender and lightweight compared to a thick stone slab,” she says. An aluminum-lined lightwell also hangs over the space. Photo by Kevin Scott
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
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