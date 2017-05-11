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All Photos/kitchen/floors : laminate/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Laminate Floors Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
The updated kitchen pairs Heath tiles with a La Cornue range. A Bluff City pendant by Roll &amp; Hill hangs above the central island, which is capped by Porcelanosa countertops. The Vig bar stools are by BoConcept.