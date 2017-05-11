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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : wall

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
Matte black cabinetry balances out the shiny fixtures and marble countertops in this low-key kitchen.
"The narrowness of the house required the design to make effective yet frugal uses of space," explains the firm. "Precise positioning of walls, doors, and windows were crucial as each floor was planned to serve a purpose."
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
The light-filled kitchen space. Cle tiles are used as backsplash, Ikea cabinets and Walnut butcher-block countertops make the working surfaces of the space.