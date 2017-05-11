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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : track

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen's refrigerator and cabinets are efficiently tucked under the steps up to the sleeping loft.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
The kitchen from another angle looking into the living spaces.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
The galley kitchen, which includes a washer/dryer combo, separates the living room and bedroom.
The kitchen, which sits at the center of the house, features recycled glass countertops, Ikea cabinets, and carbonized bamboo floors. “We had Thanksgiving dinner there,” says the daughter. “There’s no sense of the house as small. It feels like a house.”
The Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.