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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
This area is made for coffee, wine, and other beverage needs, complete with drawers for equipment. A Danby Silhouette Beverage center sets the scene.
The kitchen island is made from formwork concrete, echoing the materiality of the walls, with a polished black granite top. “The countertop is very precise and sharp, which contrasts with the rustic concrete island,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “It’s a very interesting mix.”
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
Guests enter the home by walking through the kitchen, following the same layout that existed when architect David Webber arrived on the scene; however, the sophisticated materials and warm lighting make the space much more inviting than it was before.
Kitchen
Extending the open shelves across the window in the kitchen maximized the area for storage, creating a visually appealing way to display the couple's collection of ceramic tableware.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
Armstrong decorated the space with vintage tchotchkes and furnishings to give the trailer a cohesive retro look.
Lightweight half-inch Weaber wood planks made from Appalachian poplar are arranged on the interior walls to mimic rustic shiplap.
In the kitchen, birch cabinets painted in a bright white are topped with solid ash countertops.
Steps away from the living area is a bright and airy chef's kitchen. Boasting custom Poggepohl white-lacquer cabinetry and white-honed Carrera marble countertops, the kitchen also comes with a Gaggenau dishwasher, stainless-steel convection and steam ovens, as well as a SubZero wine cooler and refrigerator.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
While technically a little later than midcentury, and certainly not a traditional home, this renovation of a 1980s RV by a Portland couple took advantage of the potential beyond the dingy wood laminate cabinets and the dirty beige carpet that was consuming the floor. Owner Liz Kamarul envisioned how she could transform it, imagining white cupboards, interesting wallpaper for the ceiling, and texture introduced by textiles.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
Messana O'Rorke combined the existing kitchen, living, and dining rooms into a single open space, and bumped out the rear wall behind the kitchen to provide additional footprint.
In lieu of upper cabinetry, windows provide lake views and keep the space feeling bright and open. Neutral color tones bring a serene atmosphere inside from the outdoors.
A new gourmet kitchen is located behind the fireplace. The modern space features professional-grade appliances, marble countertops, and bronze accents.
An Italian-designed kitchen is discretely hidden behind the dining area. Outfitted for entertaining, a large butcher block island sits in the middle of the space, surrounded by two ovens, a Miele six-burner cooktop, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is also direct access to an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and preparation area.
Architect Ravi Raj inverted the home’s former layout, placing the main living areas in a double- height great room on the upper floor, where the master bedroom had been. In the kitchen, the Grigio Trambiserra marble is from ABC Stone, the cabinets are Surface by Norm Architects for Reform, and the cooktop and oven are by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The back wall retracts, drawbridge-style, onto a deck surrounded by bougainvilleas.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
The bright, white eat-in kitchen features Leicht cabinetry, Miele appliances, and quartz countertops.
LaValle worked with a good friend and colleague Sarah Hurt of Seattle Art Source to find pieces for the studio, many of them by local artists. In a corner of the kitchen, a piece by the Portland, Oregon–based Mia Farrington hangs above a Daewoo fridge and trashcans by Brabantia.
The kitchen unit combines an oak base with a marble counter, and was custom made by local furniture maker Walnut x Oak. "While we worked with Room & Board and Article to furnish the majority of the space, it was also important to us to use local vendors and artists in decorating," says LaValle.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The interior reveals a well-lit, warm, and cozy space that is largely dominated by the full-size kitchen, although there is still space for a full bath in the back and a full-sized sofa that can open into to a guest bed.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
"We saved the cabinets—just repainted and chose new hardware,
The kitchen features custom-stained, white oak cabinetry and honed granite countertops—plus plenty of storage.
The homeowners take a seat at the island of their kitchen.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
The kitchen.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
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