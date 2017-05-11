Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
Don’t skip over the layout. “The most overlooked thing in kitchen design would be space design/planning,” says Curtis Popp of Popp Littrell Architecture. “No amount of expensive materials can compensate for a lack of foresight.”
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
A magnetic strip that holds knives and other small cooking accessories is attached to the shiplap wall in the kitchen, helping to preserve space.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Armstrong decorated the space with vintage tchotchkes and furnishings to give the trailer a cohesive retro look.
Lightweight half-inch Weaber wood planks made from Appalachian poplar are arranged on the interior walls to mimic rustic shiplap.
In the kitchen, birch cabinets painted in a bright white are topped with solid ash countertops.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
The ground floor of the A-frame structure houses an open-plan dining area.
Frederick Tang Architecture renovated this Brooklyn brownstone with entertaining in mind. The new kitchen features a mix of IKEA and custom walnut shelving. The gray subway tile is from Nemo Tile.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
Espresso-colored wood accents and white-painted shiplap lend a crisp look to the interior of the Modern model.
Wood floors stained the color of espresso counter the white-painted shiplap walls on the interior of the Modern model.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
The kitchen's refrigerator and cabinets are efficiently tucked under the steps up to the sleeping loft.
The kitchen has a propane cooktop and oven, ventilated by a stainless steel hood above. A clerestory window and another strategically located in front of the sink keep the kitchen well lit.
The interior reveals a well-lit, warm, and cozy space that is largely dominated by the full-size kitchen, although there is still space for a full bath in the back and a full-sized sofa that can open into to a guest bed.
A wall-mounted ladder provides access to the office loft.
The kitchen counters are made from laminated beech. The home's vinyl flooring is easy to maintain.
Dark brown wood contrasts with the bright, white wall and ceiling finishes. In the kitchen, modern appliances meet today's needs.
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
To help define the kitchen, the architects designed a wall of storage with cubbies on one side and a pantry with appliances on the other. Colorful doors add a playful touch, and DP3 Series cabinet pulls from Doug Mockett & Company keep the surfaces streamlined.
Uses for the three rectilinear pavilions are distinctly categorized: The dining room and kitchen are located in the central volume; a guest bedroom and media room are situated in the west wing; the master bedroom and a bunk room, for the boys, are in the east wing.
The double height interior space overlooks the kitchen. A large custom operable assembly of windows frames views to the Oak lined street.
The light-filled kitchen space. Cle tiles are used as backsplash, Ikea cabinets and Walnut butcher-block countertops make the working surfaces of the space.