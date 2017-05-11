Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

English took out two fireplaces to expand views from the living room and removed walls that had enclosed the kitchen.
The bright, white eat-in kitchen features Leicht cabinetry, Miele appliances, and quartz countertops.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.