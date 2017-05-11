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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/counters : concrete

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The new kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator behind the paneling, a multi-functional oven and induction cooktop, and a stainless-steel sink with integrated cutting boards. “The induction stove top was carefully chosen because it's a durable glass top and it's very efficient,” says Jones. “It's also spatially efficient because you can put a cutting board on top of it, or prepare food on top of it.”
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
Thanks to the large window on one side that frames the natural scenery outdoors, the house feels much larger than its actual size.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
In the kitchen, Dedo stools by Simone Simonelli for Miniforms pull underneath a poured-in-place concrete countertop.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
Despite the moody appeal of the kitchen, filtered light fills much of the space from floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall, narrow frame above the sink.
Reclaimed wood together with high specification hand made kitchen furniture blend the old and the new beautifully
Architect Tobin Green and his wife, Bianca, entertain regularly at 400SOLA. It's an important part of their lifestyle, and thus, an important part of Green's design.