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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The new kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator behind the paneling, a multi-functional oven and induction cooktop, and a stainless-steel sink with integrated cutting boards. “The induction stove top was carefully chosen because it's a durable glass top and it's very efficient,” says Jones. “It's also spatially efficient because you can put a cutting board on top of it, or prepare food on top of it.”
The kitchen is marked by a variety of textures that include dark walnut and marble.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
A consistent use of modern brass cabinet pulls on both the drawers and appliances creates a unified, elegant approach to this kitchen in San Diego by InPlace Studio. A polished brass toekick completes the look.
You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
A Kohler Whitehaven sink was used for the "main
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
This area is made for coffee, wine, and other beverage needs, complete with drawers for equipment. A Danby Silhouette Beverage center sets the scene.
The kitchen island is made from formwork concrete, echoing the materiality of the walls, with a polished black granite top. “The countertop is very precise and sharp, which contrasts with the rustic concrete island,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “It’s a very interesting mix.”
Kitchen
Extending the open shelves across the window in the kitchen maximized the area for storage, creating a visually appealing way to display the couple's collection of ceramic tableware.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
“Removing the wall afforded a larger kitchen footprint, and made the space more inviting,” Hope-Kennedy says.
Dark wood floors were used throughout the ground level to unite the kitchen, living, and dining areas.
"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
An elongated kitchen island is a spot to eat, and protects the cook from foot traffic. A large picture window and glass door connects the new outdoor terrace to the interior spaces.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
“We knew we wanted enough room for a family—and we wanted to emphasize cooking, and have more of a communal space,” says homeowner Jeff of their renovation priorities. The centrally located kitchen features walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops in Pure White, a Heath tile backsplash, and Pablo Designs Cielo pendants. Appliances include a SubZero French-door refrigerator, BlueStar range, and Zephyr vent hood.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
"The owner loves walnut and wanted something really warm and inviting that didn't feel rustic," Becky says. "She has a modern edge to her."
Originally built by Walter Thomas Brooks in 1962, this Napa abode received a breath of fresh air in the form of a new kitchen by Henrybuilt. Maintaining its connection to the living and dining areas, the room is anchored by an island with leather pulls. Its pared-down look, in harmony with the other spaces, is defined by minimal open shelving, built-in storage, and refined matte finishes.
When Greg Steinberg and Alexandra Becket, designers and owners of ModOp Design, conceptualized the renovation of their 1939 home in the Moreno Highlands in Silver Lake, their goals were to open it up to the lake's spectacular views and to create a vibrant, modern aesthetic—and to do it all on a budget. To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, they used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash.
Grant and Sparkes introduced a fish scale molding design to the cabinetry and walls—and later discovered that it’s similar to the triangular molding that Walter ran beneath the windows.
An open kitchen was rebuilt to face the rear courtyard. Contemporary features include a pop of color contrasting with teak veneer cabinetry and other wood tones.
A ProChef stainless sink and Dornbracht Tara Ultra-Pull Down Faucet fit in with the equally minimal open shelving. The ceramics are made by Richard Carter, Heath, and Miro Made This.
Architect Ravi Raj inverted the home’s former layout, placing the main living areas in a double- height great room on the upper floor, where the master bedroom had been. In the kitchen, the Grigio Trambiserra marble is from ABC Stone, the cabinets are Surface by Norm Architects for Reform, and the cooktop and oven are by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
The waterfall-edge kitchen island was a non-negotiable for Catherine Williamson, but the piece of marble she found would only cover three-quarters of the length. So, the duo finished off the island with a piece of walnut that was hand-cut for them by a local carpenter. The island also features a Sinkology sink, and the front is finished with DIY wooden dowels that mimic fluted wood.
Taking full advantage of sweeping views of Puget Sound, Hillside Sanctuary by Hoedemaker Pfieffer is sited on a small plateau high atop a steeply sloping hillside. Winter light penetrates deep into the living spaces through a wall of glass that runs continuously across the building’s south elevation.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The back wall retracts, drawbridge-style, onto a deck surrounded by bougainvilleas.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
A look at the French country kitchen, fitted with an abundance of modern amenities.
LaValle worked with a good friend and colleague Sarah Hurt of Seattle Art Source to find pieces for the studio, many of them by local artists. In a corner of the kitchen, a piece by the Portland, Oregon–based Mia Farrington hangs above a Daewoo fridge and trashcans by Brabantia.
The kitchen unit combines an oak base with a marble counter, and was custom made by local furniture maker Walnut x Oak. "While we worked with Room & Board and Article to furnish the majority of the space, it was also important to us to use local vendors and artists in decorating," says LaValle.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
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