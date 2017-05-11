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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

You may have noticed how swapping out the knobs on a piece of old, tired furniture with modern brushed nickel pulls, for example, can give it a whole new look. It can be difficult to get a handle (pun intended) on all the different modern kitchen cabinet hardware ideas out there—especially when some are hidden—so read on as we delve into the different types of cabinet hardware for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas of the home.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
Stainless steel shelving and appliances tie the kitchen into the home's chic, minimalist style.
Sola Kitchens designed Mandy and Ivan’s luxurious kitchen, which features a brass-fronted island, a vintage oak worktop, and stained oak cabinetry.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Kitchen: doors in eucalyptus wood and brass, countertop in high-thickness laminate Polaris by Abet, designed by Marcante-Testa, built by Materia Design and Om Project, faucets from Bellosta, lighting from Atelier Areti.