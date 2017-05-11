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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
The original kitchen is simple and tasteful, yet also ripe for modern updates.