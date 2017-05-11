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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The home abuts a river, where the residents enjoy kayaking and swimming in warmer months. This geographic blessing partially inspired the wave-like backsplash. Each tile was hand-cut and individually placed by artisans from New Ravenna.
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing, Vintage rosewood bar stools by Erik Buch
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights