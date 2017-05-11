All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/appliances : microwave

15 Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Microwave Design Photos And Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
An LED strip is concealed in the angled ceiling plane; the supply air diffuser, also of teak, is barely visible over the counter. The microwave is tucked under a drawer below the counter.
Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone.
Bamboo plywood is used throughout the house for all integrated furniture, including the kitchen cabinets. The pendant lights are prototypes designed by Jamie McLellan for Tom Dixon and the stools are by Konstantin Grcic for Magis.
Bickford Park - Kitchen
Kitchen and flexible entry space

