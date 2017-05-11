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All Photos/kitchen/floors : dark hardwood/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Dark Hardwood Floors Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.