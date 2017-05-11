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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cork/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Cork Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
"The cork literally warms up everything,
Cork flooring knits the main living spaces together.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
All the original windows were restored and reglazed with high-performance glass. The original openings were reinstated, and the large timber trusses (and the entire warehouse shell) were strengthened to meet the latest earthquake code.
Maddison and Newstadt outfitted the interior with pre-finished cork flooring by Readycork from Premium Floors Australia. Black-painted cabinetry and a built-in bench offset unfinished shiplap timber ceiling and walls.
After: The countertops are made from three-quarter-inch oak plywood stained “Weathered Oak” and coated with polycrylic.
The original kitchen has vintage chrome hardware, a Western Holly oven, orange Formica counters, and cork flooring.
A wood countertop with blue laminate cabinets underneath contrasts with a white island topped with travertine. The wall tile is Origin Birch White by AKDO, and the brass faucet is by California Faucets. As in the rest of the apartment, the flooring is colored cork from Globus Cork. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Pippa (left) and Maisie (right) play in the kitchen. Though Hale and Edmonds would have preferred Bosch appliances, a deal at Ikea was too good to pass up. They purchased all of the cabinets and appliances (a combination that earned them 20-percent off the total) for a mere $4,700.