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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cork/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Cork Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
"The cork literally warms up everything,
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
The U-shaped kitchen was designed by Kristen to give children a space for homework and snacks away from the work area.
Mutuus Studio cofounders Saul and Kristen Becker remodeled the kitchen of their 1954 dwelling over a three year period, finishing it this year.
HabHouse renovated this Pasadena midcentury and gave it a completely new kitchen designed according to its original footprint. The materials were chosen in accordance with the original architect Calvin Straub's favored materials: vertical grain Douglas Fir.
A view from the kitchen looking out toward the dining room.
The original kitchen has vintage chrome hardware, a Western Holly oven, orange Formica counters, and cork flooring.