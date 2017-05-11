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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cork/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Cork Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The remodeled kitchen is optimized for efficiency and fitted out with top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances, including a recessed exhaust hood and a handle-less oven that's touch activated. The countertops are "Venus" quartzite with a honed finish.