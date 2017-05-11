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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cork/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Cork Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All the original windows were restored and reglazed with high-performance glass. The original openings were reinstated, and the large timber trusses (and the entire warehouse shell) were strengthened to meet the latest earthquake code.
The open-plan living space is long and lean.
The kitchen.
The new, high-end kitchen is a minimalist dream, complete with clean lines, flat-panel doors, and a glass backsplash.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.