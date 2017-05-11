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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cork/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Cork Floors Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.