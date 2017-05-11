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All Photos/kitchen/floors : cork/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Cork Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
Cork flooring knits the main living spaces together.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
The Cashios relocated the rear bathroom to the middle of the space, and installed electrical appliances instead of gas appliances. “In most RVs, the cooktop, oven, fridge, and furnace all have the option of using propane. The reason we chose electric was for peace of mind and safety. We did not feel comfortable having propane appliances with the kids. Even with having a 50-amp plug and using a microwave, we never had any issues with running multiple appliances simultaneously,” says Colleen.
The kitchen.
Sleek, white custom cabinets quietly tie in with the original character of the home.
After: The oven and cooktop are both from Magic Chef.
After: The countertops are made from three-quarter-inch oak plywood stained “Weathered Oak” and coated with polycrylic.
Kitchen
Pippa (left) and Maisie (right) play in the kitchen. Though Hale and Edmonds would have preferred Bosch appliances, a deal at Ikea was too good to pass up. They purchased all of the cabinets and appliances (a combination that earned them 20-percent off the total) for a mere $4,700.