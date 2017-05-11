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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/lighting : wall

Kitchen Concrete Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Hannah and Rami laid out the living area to face the television, which hangs above a restaurant-style metal shelving unit from Webstaurant. The sofa is an Ikea piece the couple had previously, and the rug is from West Elm. The floor lamp is another vintage piece.
“We custom-made the warm green kitchen floor with Huguet, including a large oval ring made of glass and stone aggregates in the centre, which nods to the oval window found in the building’s main entrance,” says Aretio.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
A new, lowered level at the back of the home hosts the kitchen and dining room, and is accessed via concrete steps that deliberately double as informal seating. “We loved the idea of being able to read the sunken part of the house as an entirely concrete element, which would give the space a feeling of being grounded,” says the architect. “[It also] provides a robust base for the timber frame and a series of plinths on which different activities can take place—such as sitting, cooking, reading, or exercising.”
The homeowner and architect incorporated industrial materials—such as concrete bricks on the kitchen island—to honor the former factory’s heritage.
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In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
In the light-filled kitchen, gray sardo granite by Peraway Marble lines the backsplash and countertop. The kitchen island is built from Plyco birch plywood.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.
The elegant kitchen cabinetry was built with oil-treated oak on a birch interior structure. The backsplash is Confiserie Blush Chevron Mosaic by Claybrook, and the wall lights are Brass Cylinder Lamps by Dyke and Dean.
The entire interior—including bespoke joinery and furniture—is crafted from timber.
The antler chandeliers above the kitchen table are from local lighting store Milton Lighting.
The original wood ceiling was revealed, and the appliances are also freestanding. Shelving and lights are also by Vipp.
"In the kitchen we wanted to create an austere volume filled with natural light that allows for a small room to feel so much bigger," says Hazelbaker.
The modular unit is by Vipp, and was chosen to visually juxtapose the new addition with the existing structure.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
The first floor of the annex has a small combined living space. In the kitchen, oak cabinets are topped with a thick, custom concrete counter, and the backsplash is fashioned from hand-glazed Urban Atelier tile from Aleluia Cerâmicas.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Guests at DFAB House will share a living room, dining area, and kitchen on the ground floor.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Kitchen volume along Laundry/ WC wooden volume
Kitchen island
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Custom made copper Fossets and custom made wall fixtures
Interior House
common area
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
The kitchen, dining area, and living room seamlessly flow together, making the first floor seem more spacious.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
Here, the worktop is by Worktop Express & Cavendish Equipment.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
Instead of clearing out the building and designing the interior from scratch, the designers Davidson and Rafailidis reinterpreted the existing space.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The kitchen features a large central island with natural stone countertops and a stylish SMEG refrigerator.
View of the kitchen
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
Now, the new kitchen is ideal for cooking big meals and socializing. White cabinetry and Carrara marble counters lend an airy feel.
The kitchen's white palette allows the bright blue cabinets and gold hardware to stand out.
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