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Kitchen Concrete Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
Stock Ikea flatpack cabinets in black look custom when paired with Richlite paper-resin backsplash and back counters. Bosch 800 Series appliances and an Imperial range hood handle cooking duties.
Leftover Madera oak flooring wraps the kitchen island face. Caesarstone quartz appears only at sink locations to control costs.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
"We wanted to have our storage open and visible, because I think the more visible something is, the tidier you keep it and you also don't buy loads of extra stuff,
The kitchen is tucked into a corner off the curved green wall with mirror-clad cabinetry, helping it almost disappear into the space. The island is on wheels and incorporates a hydraulic piston so that it can be moved and raised and lowered for different uses in the space.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
Skylights allow for sun to reach the inside of the home, while providing views of the sky and wildflower roof.
“We wanted a palette that would express a more neutral feeling in the living, dining and bedroom areas, and a touch of color in the kitchen and bathroom areas,” says Aretio.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
Casa Dosmurs is decorated sparsely with furniture by friends and local designers. The couple also collect prints from Benjamín’s brother, who works as a photographer.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The small home was purposefully designed to accommodate entertaining friends. Much of the entertaining took place in the central kitchen, which is connected with the outdoor spaces and has views beyond the laneway.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
In the kitchen, honed Welsh slate tops pale English Sycamore cabinetry.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
Plan B carpenters built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen at the far end of the room.
The visual simplicity and raw beauty of the space takes inspiration from a surprising source: the Wes Anderson movie Isle of Dogs. “Ravi sent me a screenshot and I just said, ‘I’m on board,’” says Emilie.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
The full-height glass doors open the home to its surroundings and provide a strong indoor-outdoor connection.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Exposing structural materials as finish materials created valuable cost savings. The structural concrete floors and exposed second floor framing strengthen the overall aesthetic, while eliminating the need for drywall or additional flooring.
The homeowners took charge with the interiors (running their selections by Spiers), and landed on polished concrete in the kitchen that features local aggregate mixed in.
Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
Bierman designed the custom wood and resin kitchen cabinetry with a carpenter.
“I didn’t ask for a round house. Nothing against round houses, but it wasn’t like, ‘Ooh, how cool, I want to have a round house,’” says resident Mitchell Lee Marks. In the kitchen, Hot Mesh barstools from Blu Dot pull up to an island with a faucet from Kallista.
Custom pendant lights from Sydney’s Anchor Ceramics hang above the vintage table. The company also made the backsplash behind the coffee counter.
Honed concrete floors and a level-5 drywall finish on the walls lend a subtle luster to the space. Choosing an IKEA cabinet system allowed Nils to invest in higher-end appliances from Bosch and Miele. The task pendant light is from Danish company Menu.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
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In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
Escalante Escape kitchen area/exterior
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
Drawing on Wes Anderson’s distinctive visual style and Melbourne’s cafe culture, an Australian studio takes a fresh approach to a new cafe in Chengdu.
The kitchen, which connects to a spacious outdoor living area, features casework made from salvaged blue pine.
Stainless steel cabinets from IKEA were paired with a Corian countertop in the renovated kitchen. The custom cabinetry will be accessed by a rolling library ladder, which the couple will have fabricated by a local woodworker.
The kitchen cabinetry is from IKEA; the cabinet pulls are from Richelieu Hardware. In the spring, the family harvests maple syrup from the trees outside the window.
The eye-catching kitchen cabinets are made of recycled milk bottle tops, manufactured by Smile Plastics in Wales. On the wall, red arrows "pierce" the wall, a sculpture by Liam Fallon. Across the room, a McDonald’s M sits in the corner. "It’s a pop icon," says Mat.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops.
The dining area features a Cherner table and Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobson that are brightly colored to represent the color wheel.
The architects created built-in storage to show off Frank and Amy’s extensive LEGO collection. A glimpse of the couple’s collection can be seen on the left.
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