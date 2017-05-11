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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Concrete Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
The threshold between the indoor and outdoor space is marked by the wood band at the walls and ceiling, where doors slide open and closed.
Vintage hand-blown pendant lighting features in the kitchen, which also has a handmade tile backsplash.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
Kitchen
Geometric-patterned, hydraulic-imitation tiles from Portuguese brand Recer in grey, mustard, and white used for the backsplash, and a feature wall gives this Barcelona apartment plenty of vibrant charm.