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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Concrete Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dairy’s northern facade sits toward the rear the residence, where the dining room, kitchen, and casual meals area are located. An original window, now with acoustic glazing, connects the music studio located within the dairy with the casual meals area.
Custom steel shelving suspended above the kitchen island brings an industrial aesthetic to the interior that compliments the facade of the dairy, which is symbolic of an industrious era.
The playroom area also features a kitchenette, with a Concrete Collaborative countertop and a table by Matthew Philip Williams. The shelving system is by String Furniture.
Kitchen
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
Alexia, Achilleas, and friend Fotini prepare lunch in the kitchen, outfitted with cabinets by Zeyko.