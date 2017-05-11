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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Concrete Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
In the heart of Poblenou, a neighborhood in Barcelona that was once the epicenter of industry in the 19th century, rising real estate prices mean that people are finding better ways to maximize small apartments. One such apartment is Poblenou in 3 acts. Like a play that unfolds in three scenes, this 807-square-foot apartment is divided into three functional zones that each have their own story to tell.